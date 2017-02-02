Saturday U returns with lessons on Hi...

Saturday U returns with lessons on Hindu holy women, electric cars

Feb 2, 2017 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Three professors will offer a night of classes as the University of Wyoming's Saturday University stops in Gillette on Feb. 9. Saturday U takes place on Thursday evenings. It's a free half-day of college classes and discussions starting with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Campbell County Public Library's Wyoming Room.

