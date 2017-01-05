McDonald's drive-thru had some horses, 'E-I-E-I ... whoa!'
In this photo taken Dec. 30, 2016, Trajen Collins, left, is joined by Joel Perez as they ride their horses through the McDonald's drive-thru with a pet goat in tow in Powell, Wyo. The boys said they were bored during the holiday break and decided to ride their horses to town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Powell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13)
|Jan 29
|Ramrod
|23
|Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16)
|May '16
|Rabbit
|1
|powell equals to trash,sloots and meth. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|u know
|1
|Wyo. incumbent: gay marriage position cost race (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Gays Run the World
|10
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Fred
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Eden
|2
|looking for some one?????? (Jul '11)
|Jul '11
|ringbeard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Powell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC