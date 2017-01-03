Subcommittee to examine - Concept bill' for education
Although a legislative interim committee planned to take comments on three proposed draft bills to cut education funding in Wyoming on Monday, it decided not to do so. Chairmen Sen. Henry H.R. "Hank" Coe of Cody and Rep. David Northup of Powell head the Joint Education Committee in the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Powell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Cody83
|21
|Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16)
|May '16
|Rabbit
|1
|Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Undie Concerned F...
|1
|1980 Methodist Festival Choir members From Cody... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Big Bob from Texas
|3
|powell equals to trash,sloots and meth. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|u know
|1
|Wyo. incumbent: gay marriage position cost race (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Gays Run the World
|10
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Powell, WY (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Powell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC