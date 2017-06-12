WA: Kitsap Transit Now Plans to Opera...

WA: Kitsap Transit Now Plans to Operate Cross-Sound Foot Ferries

June 08--BREMERTON -- Kitsap Transit, in a major change from its fast ferry business plan, will operate the boats itself, at least at the beginning. Transit's business plan had recommended developing an agreement with King County Marine Division to operate and maintain the Rich Passage 1 and future vessels.

