WA: Kitsap Transit Board Approves $50M in Bonds for Fast Ferries
June 20--BREMERTON -- Kitsap Transit's board unanimously agreed to issue up to $50 million in bonds to buy fast ferries, but they failed to come together on how to guarantee the bonds. Board members were presented two resolutions during their Tuesday meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poulsbo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|3
|I love kickboxing (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Jennie Gezon
|2
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Laurendavis
|4
|Debbie Bowers
|Jan '17
|Dave
|1
|Momma Lynn Records Announces Splash Promotion C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Poulsbo Fats
|1
|Local man charged with selling meth (Mar '15)
|Jan '16
|CallmeDoug
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Poulsbo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC