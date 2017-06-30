Cool homes of all price ranges to see...

Cool homes of all price ranges to see this weekend in Kitsap County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The two bedroom, three bathroom has a spacious, open layout with plenty of room for entertaining. It was built in 2004 but has a newly remodeled kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poulsbo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA Mar '17 Anonymous 3
I love kickboxing (Dec '16) Mar '17 Jennie Gezon 2
News Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10) Feb '17 Laurendavis 4
Debbie Bowers Jan '17 Dave 1
News Momma Lynn Records Announces Splash Promotion C... (May '16) May '16 Poulsbo Fats 1
News Local man charged with selling meth (Mar '15) Jan '16 CallmeDoug 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
See all Poulsbo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poulsbo Forum Now

Poulsbo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Poulsbo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Poulsbo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC