Lice Clinics of America Moves Lice Girls Treatment Center to New Kitsap Location

Wednesday May 24

Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. Thanks to the relocation of a Lice Clinics of America clinic powered by Lice Girls, parents in Kitsap and Pierce counties no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

