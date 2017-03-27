Plain Community Church calls new pastor
It is with much thanksgiving that Plain Community Church welcomes new Jon Johnson as its new pastor. Pastor Johnson and his wife, Tami, will move to Plain from Poulsbo, where they have worked and raised their three grown children, two sons and a daughter ages 21-26.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poulsbo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|3
|I love kickboxing
|Mar 3
|Jennie Gezon
|2
|Sex offender
|Mar 1
|Wellhell
|1
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Laurendavis
|4
|Debbie Bowers
|Jan '17
|Dave
|1
|Momma Lynn Records Announces Splash Promotion C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Poulsbo Fats
|1
|Local man charged with selling meth (Mar '15)
|Jan '16
|CallmeDoug
|2
Find what you want!
Search Poulsbo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC