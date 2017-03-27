Plain Community Church calls new pastor

Plain Community Church calls new pastor

Friday Mar 24

It is with much thanksgiving that Plain Community Church welcomes new Jon Johnson as its new pastor. Pastor Johnson and his wife, Tami, will move to Plain from Poulsbo, where they have worked and raised their three grown children, two sons and a daughter ages 21-26.

Poulsbo, WA

