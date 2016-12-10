Motocross champ Ryan Villopoto takes the reins at Straddleline ORV

Four-time AMA World Supercross champion Ryan Villopoto, a Poulsbo native, will take over operations at Straddleline ORV, the off-road destination and dirt bike track that is situated on the Thurston-Grays Harbor countyline off state Route 8. After seeking bids to take over management where Promoto LLC had left off , Grays Harbor County Commissioners unanimously agreed to let Villopoto and his PNWMX LLC operate the park. They also heard from a second bidder, Scott McFate, a longtime volunteer at Straddleline.

