Motocross champ Ryan Villopoto takes the reins at Straddleline ORV
Four-time AMA World Supercross champion Ryan Villopoto, a Poulsbo native, will take over operations at Straddleline ORV, the off-road destination and dirt bike track that is situated on the Thurston-Grays Harbor countyline off state Route 8. After seeking bids to take over management where Promoto LLC had left off , Grays Harbor County Commissioners unanimously agreed to let Villopoto and his PNWMX LLC operate the park. They also heard from a second bidder, Scott McFate, a longtime volunteer at Straddleline.
Poulsbo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love kickboxing
|Dec '16
|RandalPowell
|1
|Momma Lynn Records Announces Splash Promotion C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Poulsbo Fats
|1
|Local man charged with selling meth (Mar '15)
|Jan '16
|CallmeDoug
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|Is there a code enforcment dept? (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|resident12
|1
|Love Poulsbo,, but it needs some polish (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|resident12
|1
|Getting around Poulsbo just got easier. And it'... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Susabella
|1
