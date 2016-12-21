WA: North Kitsap Transit Hub Nearing Opening Date
The 7 3/4-acre North Viking transit center and park-and-ride, under construction for 22 months and contemplated for nine years, will open Monday at 21992 Viking Ave. Its five bus bays and 265 parking spaces will replace a glorified bus stop on Seventh Avenue. "It's an integral part to really being able to create and establish and grow a vital transit corridor in the north end of the county," said Kitsap County Commissioner Rob Gelder.
