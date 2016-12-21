WA: North Kitsap Transit Hub Nearing ...

WA: North Kitsap Transit Hub Nearing Opening Date

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Mass Transit

The 7 3/4-acre North Viking transit center and park-and-ride, under construction for 22 months and contemplated for nine years, will open Monday at 21992 Viking Ave. Its five bus bays and 265 parking spaces will replace a glorified bus stop on Seventh Avenue. "It's an integral part to really being able to create and establish and grow a vital transit corridor in the north end of the county," said Kitsap County Commissioner Rob Gelder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poulsbo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love kickboxing Dec 1 RandalPowell 1
News Momma Lynn Records Announces Splash Promotion C... (May '16) May '16 Poulsbo Fats 1
News Local man charged with selling meth (Mar '15) Jan '16 CallmeDoug 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
Is there a code enforcment dept? (Sep '15) Sep '15 resident12 1
Love Poulsbo,, but it needs some polish (Jul '15) Jul '15 resident12 1
News Getting around Poulsbo just got easier. And it'... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Susabella 1
See all Poulsbo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poulsbo Forum Now

Poulsbo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Poulsbo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Poulsbo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC