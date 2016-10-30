Mange captures rainbow's reflection in bay | Kitsap Snapshots

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 55 and 30 percent chance of rain during the day Oct. 30, followed by a low of 47 degrees and 90 percent chance of rain in the evening. The weather will be pretty much the same through Nov. 3. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Kitsap Herald.