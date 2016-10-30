Mange captures rainbow's reflection i...

Mange captures rainbow's reflection in bay | Kitsap Snapshots

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 30, 2016 Read more: North Kitsap Herald

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 55 and 30 percent chance of rain during the day Oct. 30, followed by a low of 47 degrees and 90 percent chance of rain in the evening. The weather will be pretty much the same through Nov. 3. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Kitsap Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poulsbo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love kickboxing Dec 1 RandalPowell 1
News Momma Lynn Records Announces Splash Promotion C... (May '16) May '16 Poulsbo Fats 1
News Local man charged with selling meth (Mar '15) Jan '16 CallmeDoug 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
Is there a code enforcment dept? (Sep '15) Sep '15 resident12 1
Love Poulsbo,, but it needs some polish (Jul '15) Jul '15 resident12 1
News Getting around Poulsbo just got easier. And it'... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Susabella 1
See all Poulsbo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poulsbo Forum Now

Poulsbo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Poulsbo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Poulsbo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC