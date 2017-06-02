Unusual Device Found Inside Gas Pump ...

Unusual Device Found Inside Gas Pump In Saint Clair

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Police found a device inside the pump at the Tigers Den Gas Station on Route 61 in Saint Clair. They're now investigating whether the device was being used to steal credit and debit card information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Posts and Entire threads keep getting deleted 57 min o burg crybaby 8
Juneteenth 2017 🍗🍉🏀 4 hr Norwegian Street ... 1
Watching Recording Reporting (Sep '16) 4 hr Norwegian Street ... 15
"your balls will fall off" 16 hr Bill Cosby 5
2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ... Jun 7 Pansexual 48
Crusader to return to the blogosphere Jun 7 Pansexual 9
"Colonel" John Liptok has passed on :"( (Sep '16) Jun 7 Pansexual 18
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC