Two women killed in crash on Interstate 81

Two Pottsville women were killed Thursday evening when a tractor trailer crossed over a grass median and collided with their SUV on Interstate 81. Two women killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County Two Pottsville women were killed Thursday evening when a tractor trailer crossed over a grass median and collided with their SUV on Interstate 81. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2t2vVqD Two Pottsville women were killed Thursday evening when a tractor-trailer crossed over a grass median and collided with their SUV on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, police said. Haley Wetzel,19, and Julia Williams, 60, both from Pottsville were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

