Two women killed in crash on Interstate 81
Two Pottsville women were killed Thursday evening when a tractor trailer crossed over a grass median and collided with their SUV on Interstate 81. Two women killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County Two Pottsville women were killed Thursday evening when a tractor trailer crossed over a grass median and collided with their SUV on Interstate 81. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2t2vVqD Two Pottsville women were killed Thursday evening when a tractor-trailer crossed over a grass median and collided with their SUV on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, police said. Haley Wetzel,19, and Julia Williams, 60, both from Pottsville were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How silly....
|10 hr
|lawsuit anal ysis
|2
|Horticulture 🌽🍅🥕㊈...
|22 hr
|Da Kernal
|6
|Will this impact you know who?
|22 hr
|too late to the show
|14
|Liptok v BOA update: Kernals turns down $165k
|Thu
|heroin and chill
|4
|Remembering Ruth Dietz
|Jun 28
|American Legends
|7
|Greedy Bernie Sanders Wifey
|Jun 27
|experian
|3
|where is da trolls?
|Jun 27
|sticky stepson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC