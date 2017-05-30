Schuylkill County court - ARD
Schuylkill County President Judge William E. Baldwin accepted two people charged by local police into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. Entrance into ARD is not an admission of guilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unicorns and sunshine on W. Norwegian St.
|50 min
|Kris Ben Wah
|6
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Pottsville
|6 hr
|hard times in da ...
|5
|Another former GSer busted .....
|6 hr
|Justice for sick ...
|24
|First Floyd The Barber now James O’Keefe
|10 hr
|wimpy clinton era...
|3
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|Wed
|Kathy Griffin
|47
|Stabbing victim, blood trail leads to...
|Wed
|Disabled Vampire
|2
|Crusader to return to the blogosphere
|Wed
|4 da lulz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC