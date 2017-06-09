Remembering Ruth Dietz

Remembering Ruth Dietz

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Remembering pioneer businesswoman Ruth Dietz Dietz, the owner of JP Donmoyer trucking, was a trailblazer and inspiration to local businesswomen. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2sMfThi Ruth Dietz, owner of JP Donmoyer Trucking, displays the Outstanding Business Woman in the Lebanon Valley Award she received in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of keeping toddler in cage waives h... 5 hr fire lisa stevens 2
Former GSer dies 6 hr lOVE sHACK 16
News Acura NSX: Crazy, geeky fun 9 hr ESPN 1
Juneteenth 2017 🍗🍉🏀 Mon Family Sitcoms Suck 14
News Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police Jun 17 Trillion Dollars 3
Liptok puts Topix Trolls on blast Jun 16 Lizard King 12
Horticulture 🌽🍅🥕㊈... Jun 16 TROLL 2
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC