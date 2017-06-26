Man found unconscious with gun and 2...

A Schuylkill County man was found unconscious in a vehicle, with a gun on his lap, and two young children in the back seat. State police at Schuylkill Haven said about 4:10 a.m. on June 22 emergency medical personnel were dispatched to 532 Third St., Port Carbon, for an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle.

