There are 7 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from Sunday Jun 11, titled Man accused of keeping toddler in cage waives hearing. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

A man accused of keeping a toddler in a cage at his Pennsylvania home has been ordered to trial after waiving a preliminary hearing. Thirty-nine-year-old Cecil Kutz was charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment in Schuylkill County following his arrest last month.

Appalachia Parenting

Edison, NJ

#1 Tuesday Jun 20
This is how Liptoks are raised.
fire lisa stevens

Bethlehem, PA

#2 Tuesday
Appalachia Parenting wrote:
This is how Liptoks are raised.
Before you judge, realize that the "cage" enclosure was seen and apparently ok with various Schuylkill County C&Y staff while they conducted documented home visits.

Of course, when this became a national story, Schuylkill C&Y seemed to get a case of amnesia and hid behind confidentiality laws. Not unlike when they allowed 4 kids to be burnt alive along with their meth head dad in Pottsville a couple years ago.(Brown family)

Unplanned Parenthood

Edison, NJ

#3 Wednesday
I forgot about that. They can't hide that during discovery.
Grikim Peeper

Orlando, FL

#4 Wednesday
Kids n Kages is a new parenting concept for Skooks

law needs to change

Bethlehem, PA

#5 Wednesday
Unplanned Parenthood wrote:
I forgot about that. They can't hide that during discovery.
Oh yes they can ... same thing in the Sandusky case, they are protected by so called "confidentiality".
Senior Express

Orlando, FL

#7 Yesterday
Those kids were future bus flippers. No AC hopefules need that.
Helping TROLL

Miami, FL

#8 15 hrs ago
law needs to change wrote:
Oh yes they can ... same thing in the Sandusky case, they are protected by so called "confidentiality".
Discovery is when then defense is allowed access to evidence collected by the prosecution.
