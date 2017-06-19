Man accused of keeping toddler in cage waives hearing
There are 7 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from Sunday Jun 11, titled Man accused of keeping toddler in cage waives hearing. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
A man accused of keeping a toddler in a cage at his Pennsylvania home has been ordered to trial after waiving a preliminary hearing. Thirty-nine-year-old Cecil Kutz was charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment in Schuylkill County following his arrest last month.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
|
#1 Tuesday Jun 20
This is how Liptoks are raised.
|
#2 Tuesday
Before you judge, realize that the "cage" enclosure was seen and apparently ok with various Schuylkill County C&Y staff while they conducted documented home visits.
Of course, when this became a national story, Schuylkill C&Y seemed to get a case of amnesia and hid behind confidentiality laws. Not unlike when they allowed 4 kids to be burnt alive along with their meth head dad in Pottsville a couple years ago.(Brown family)
|
#3 Wednesday
I forgot about that. They can't hide that during discovery.
|
#4 Wednesday
Kids n Kages is a new parenting concept for Skooks
|
#5 Wednesday
Oh yes they can ... same thing in the Sandusky case, they are protected by so called "confidentiality".
|
#7 Yesterday
Those kids were future bus flippers. No AC hopefules need that.
|
#8 15 hrs ago
Discovery is when then defense is allowed access to evidence collected by the prosecution.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WANTED & DANGEROUS: Michael David Marchalk, 37,...
|15 hr
|Skooker goes full...
|9
|Former GSer dies
|15 hr
|Skook is NEGAN
|26
|Juneteenth 2017 🍗🍉🏀
|Wed
|Juneteenth in Sko...
|15
|Acura NSX: Crazy, geeky fun
|Jun 20
|ESPN
|1
|Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police
|Jun 17
|Trillion Dollars
|3
|Liptok puts Topix Trolls on blast
|Jun 16
|Lizard King
|12
|Horticulture 🌽🍅🥕㊈...
|Jun 16
|TROLL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC