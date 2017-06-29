Cops: 2 women killed by tractor-trailer on Interstate 8120 minutes ago

Cops: 2 women killed by tractor-trail...

Cops: 2 women killed by tractor-trailer on Interstate 81

Friday Jun 23

Pennsylvania State Police say two women in a car have been killed by an out-of-control tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. That's where they say the truck operated by 45-year-old Audencio Mendoza, of Pharr, Texas was driving south when he lost control and crossed a median into the northbound lanes, striking a car driven by 19-year-old Haley Wetzel. She and a passenger, 60-year-old Julia Williams were killed.

