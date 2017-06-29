Cops: 2 women killed by tractor-trailer on Interstate 8120 minutes ago
Pennsylvania State Police say two women in a car have been killed by an out-of-control tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. That's where they say the truck operated by 45-year-old Audencio Mendoza, of Pharr, Texas was driving south when he lost control and crossed a median into the northbound lanes, striking a car driven by 19-year-old Haley Wetzel. She and a passenger, 60-year-old Julia Williams were killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horticulture 🌽🍅🥕㊈...
|5 hr
|Da Kernal
|6
|Will this impact you know who?
|5 hr
|too late to the show
|14
|Liptok v BOA update: Kernals turns down $165k
|Thu
|heroin and chill
|4
|Remembering Ruth Dietz
|Wed
|American Legends
|7
|Greedy Bernie Sanders Wifey
|Jun 27
|experian
|3
|where is da trolls?
|Jun 27
|sticky stepson
|4
|Former GSer dies
|Jun 25
|cuntfucker
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC