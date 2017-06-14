Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police
There are 3 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
The Pottsville Police Department unveiled body cams that they believe will help prevent crime and provide more evidence in court. The Pottsville police chief tells Newswatch 16 his department is, "among the first" in Schuylkill County to use this type of technology.
#1 Saturday Jun 17
AKA Green Screeners TV
#2 Saturday Jun 17
I hope the run ins with da kernal get uploaded to Youtube.
#3 Saturday Jun 17
Someone stole my traffic cone!
