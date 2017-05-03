Suffering Dog Found Shot, Unable to be Saved
There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday May 3, titled Suffering Dog Found Shot, Unable to be Saved. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
A dog had to be put down after rescuers say he was shot in the head. The dog was found in a coal field near Coaldale and volunteers were horrified when they realized his head wound came from a bullet.
#1 Friday May 5
mom and dad probably no good druggies, so their kids became worthless dog killers
#2 Friday May 5
Probably the parents let Coaldale ex-Mayor Richard P. Corkery babysit them?
