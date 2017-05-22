Stabbing victim, blood trail leads to...

A Schuylkill Haven man was jailed after being arrested by Pottsville police stemming from an incident about 9 p.m. May 16 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville. Police said officers were called after a 26-year-old Minersville man walked into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds to his body.

