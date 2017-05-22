Stabbing victim, blood trail leads to...
A Schuylkill Haven man was jailed after being arrested by Pottsville police stemming from an incident about 9 p.m. May 16 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville. Police said officers were called after a 26-year-old Minersville man walked into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds to his body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liptok vs Trump
|51 min
|Gubmint Colonelsp...
|5
|"Colonel" John Liptok has passed on :"( (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|cliche 1980s humor
|12
|Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|7
|Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old ...
|Sun
|Cheapskate Kutz
|7
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|Sun
|Evenflow
|46
|Shark Gets Pwned By Trumplander 🦈💪
|May 20
|Shawn Christy
|7
|Another chiropractor identified as a murder sus...
|May 19
|Shawn Christy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC