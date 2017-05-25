Single vehicle crash in Schuylkill County leaves one woman dead on Wednesday night
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa - A Pottsville woman is dead after a Wednesday night crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County. According to State Police in Jonestown, emergency crews were dispatched to I-81 in the area of mile-marker 99.7, around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash.
