Single vehicle crash in Schuylkill Co...

Single vehicle crash in Schuylkill County leaves one woman dead on Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WPMT-TV York

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa - A Pottsville woman is dead after a Wednesday night crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County. According to State Police in Jonestown, emergency crews were dispatched to I-81 in the area of mile-marker 99.7, around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which former Green Screeners will die in 2017 11 hr Be Careful 11
Lawsuit Update June 2017 12 hr pretty much sums ... 17
Unicorns and sunshine on W. Norwegian St. Sat Da See Eye Aye 7
Finally, The Rock has come back to Pottsville Jun 2 hard times in da ... 5
Another former GSer busted ..... Jun 2 Justice for sick ... 24
First Floyd The Barber now James O’Keefe Jun 2 wimpy clinton era... 3
2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ... May 31 Kathy Griffin 47
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC