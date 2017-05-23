Schuylkill pushing for unpaid hotel taxes

If you own a hotel, motel, or a bed-and-breakfast in Schuylkill County, make sure your room rental tax is paid up. Ravideep LLC, which owns The Pines Motel at 730 Claremont Avenue, Rush Township, owes $9,798 in unpaid room tax from October 2008 through March, according to the county solicitor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.