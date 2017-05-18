Schuylkill County court - guilty pleas

George M. Cope, 30, of Pottsville: Charged by Tamaqua police possession of heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines on April 12, 2016, and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 16, 2016. Judith A. Allen, 60, of Tamaqua: Charged by borough police with retail theft, false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness on Aug. 18, 2016.

