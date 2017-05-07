Documentary Puts Centralia on the Big...

Documentary Puts Centralia on the Big Screen

There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Sunday May 7, titled Documentary Puts Centralia on the Big Screen. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

It wasn't a Hollywood blockbuster that drew a crowd in Schuylkill County Sunday. It was the tale of Centralia, the community undone by an underground mine fire.

Sulfuric Skook

Hazleton, PA

#1 Sunday May 14
Yeah buddy!
Michael Moore

Edison, NJ

#2 Monday May 15
A ripoff of 2007's "A Town That Was", with the same people.
Pottsville, PA

