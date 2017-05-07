Documentary Puts Centralia on the Big Screen
There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Sunday May 7, titled Documentary Puts Centralia on the Big Screen. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
It wasn't a Hollywood blockbuster that drew a crowd in Schuylkill County Sunday. It was the tale of Centralia, the community undone by an underground mine fire.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
|
#1 Sunday May 14
Yeah buddy!
|
#2 Monday May 15
A ripoff of 2007's "A Town That Was", with the same people.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caged Skook Neonates
|18 min
|the crawling dead
|3
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|20 min
|the crawling dead
|43
|Cops: 22-month-old boy found in makeshift woodena
|23 min
|the crawling dead
|1
|Best dad award goes to .....
|3 hr
|Planned Tweakerhood
|4
|Pottsville, PA Topix NOOBS Guide
|14 hr
|BBC WORSHIP
|9
|Skook Hall of Fame: Mayor Richard Corkery
|14 hr
|Hard Times
|10
|redco...redco..redco...!
|16 hr
|blackest postuh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC