Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old baby alone
There are 7 comments on the Daily Times story from Thursday May 18, titled Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old baby alone. In it, Daily Times reports that:
This undated photo provided by the Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville, Pa., shows Cecil Kutz, charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Police say Kutz locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, before his arrest Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the family's home in North Manheim Township, Pa.
#1 Friday May 19
Is his nose bloody in that mugshot?
#2 Friday May 19
WFMZ .... Mother claims C&Y of Schuylkill County knew about the "cage" or what she calls a "protective playpen" and were ok with it and even gave tips on how to improve it.
Skook C&Y Director, Lisa Stevens declined to comment on the mother's claim.
#3 Friday May 19
She said Children Youth and Families knew about the enclosure for some time and advised the family on its construction.
"Children and Youth didn't like how he was starting to climb up the lattice, so we had to modify it and take care of it again, "said George. "The whole purpose of it was so that they couldn't get out and hurt himself."
http://www.wfmz.com/news/poconos-coal/schuylk...
#4 Saturday May 20
Is Lisa Stevens and the Skook C&Y developmentally disabled?
#5 Sunday May 21
baby locked up so the dad could see his wife in hospital...big deal; was only a couple hours----not as though it was meant to be a permanent thing to traumatize some older kid
#6 Sunday May 21
Skook gentiles are nothing like other abusers of children.
#7 Sunday May 21
Babysitters r so overrated.
