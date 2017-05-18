Cops: 22-month-old boy found in makes...

Cops: 22-month-old boy found in makeshift woodena

There are 2 comments on the The York Daily Record story from Thursday, titled Cops: 22-month-old boy found in makeshift woodena. In it, The York Daily Record reports that:

Police found a 1-year-old boy in a playpen, a 1-day-old girl in a baby seat, and the toddler inside a cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside. Cops: 22-month-old boy found in makeshift wooden cage Police found a 1-year-old boy in a playpen, a 1-day-old girl in a baby seat, and the toddler inside a cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
the crawling dead

Edison, NJ

#1 Thursday
Meth babies are probably violent like zombies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fund Planned Parenthood

Hazleton, PA

#2 Thursday
the crawling dead wrote:
Meth babies are probably violent like zombies.
Poor foster family adopted two of the "It's Alive" baby.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD9wL0ffxqY
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old ... 2 hr FIRE LISA STEVENS 3
Shark Gets Pwned By Trumplander 🦈💪 8 hr GTFO 6
Another chiropractor identified as a murder sus... 10 hr Shawn Christy 3
Skook Hall of Fame: Shawn Christy 10 hr Shawn Christy 17
Da Kernal's Gaped Colon Irrigation 14 hr Healthy Handjobs 7
2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ... 15 hr Sue E Side 44
Caged Skook Neonates Thu the crawling dead 3
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC