Students receive scholarships

Nineteen eighth graders from local Catholic elementary schools will receive $1,000 scholarships each from the Diocese of Allentown to attend Marian Catholic High School, Hometown and Nativity B.V.M. High School, Pottsville, in September. They are among 133 eighth grade students from elementary schools around the diocese, and one student each of the three Special Learning Centers in the diocese, who will receive the scholarships on Saturday during the annual Bishop's Scholar Society Awards Ceremony at Berks Catholic High School, Reading.

