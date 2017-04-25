Nowhere to Shop in Schuylkill County?

Rue21, the teen fashion retailer, will be closing its doors inside Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville, joining other empty spaces inside the mall. It is one of hundreds of Rue21 stores closing nationwide.

