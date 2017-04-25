Nowhere to Shop in Schuylkill County?
Rue21, the teen fashion retailer, will be closing its doors inside Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville, joining other empty spaces inside the mall. It is one of hundreds of Rue21 stores closing nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|6 hr
|Tired_OfTits
|37
|Joanie Loves Grim Reaper: Erin Moran Croaks
|16 hr
|frivolous gop law...
|11
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|The Deer Lake Snow Flake
|Apr 20
|paranoid cuck boy
|5
|too hot for squirrels (May '12)
|Apr 20
|Big Dev
|15
|Easter Monday 🐰🍫🍬🍭
|Apr 17
|Begbie
|4
|redco loonie bin
|Apr 16
|misogynist deviant
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC