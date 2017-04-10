Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Announce...

Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Announces Legal Services Are Available...

Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. is pleased to announce that legal services are available for workers' compensation cases this April and beyond. This Berks County, PA-based law firm offers their services in Pottsville, as well as many other areas of Schuylkill County and the rest of Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.

