Hotel tax increase
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday finalized an increase in the hotel room rental tax from 3 percent to 5 percent. The increase, effective July 1, will help fund the county's contribution to a $1.4 million fire training center on Firemens Road just outside Frackville and boost economic development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanie Loves Grim Reaper: Erin Moran Croaks
|1 hr
|nom de plume
|14
|Summer Tune Up
|18 hr
|polack clown car
|3
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|Tue
|Tired_OfTits
|37
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|The Deer Lake Snow Flake
|Apr 20
|paranoid cuck boy
|5
|too hot for squirrels (May '12)
|Apr 20
|Big Dev
|15
|Easter Monday 🐰🍫🍬🍭
|Apr 17
|Begbie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC