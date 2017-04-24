Hotel tax increase

Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday finalized an increase in the hotel room rental tax from 3 percent to 5 percent. The increase, effective July 1, will help fund the county's contribution to a $1.4 million fire training center on Firemens Road just outside Frackville and boost economic development.

