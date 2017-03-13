Two killed in Schuylkill crash
ORWIGSBURG - Two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Route 61 in North Manheim Township, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Mark Naftzinger, 57, of New Ringgold, and a 7-year-old boy from Pottsville, who police did not identify, were killed in the crash, according to Trooper Jordan Seiler, the investigating officer.
