Two killed in Schuylkill crash

Two killed in Schuylkill crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

ORWIGSBURG - Two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Route 61 in North Manheim Township, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Mark Naftzinger, 57, of New Ringgold, and a 7-year-old boy from Pottsville, who police did not identify, were killed in the crash, according to Trooper Jordan Seiler, the investigating officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triggered Chiropractor 7 hr Wishingforpostopi... 4
News Truck Drivers Changing Plans to Escape Winter S... Fri wilmer 4
Gaped Video Jukebox 🎵🎹📼 Fri gapedmancunt 3
room for rent in tamaqua Fri gapedmancunt 19
News Winter Storm Stella Hits Pottsville Fri spring flowers 5
2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ... Mar 15 die mofo die 32
Marine Corps nude-photo-sharing scandal Mar 15 Da Kernal truthisms 3
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC