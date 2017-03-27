Some malls on life support
Remember the days when a trip to the mall was an event? Today, the retail landscape has changed drastically, and some malls are finding it difficult to attract customers. A stark example of this cycle playing out in our own backyard is the Schuylkill Mall near Frackville, today just a ghost of its former glory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pottsville ReDCo
|2 hr
|trolls R us
|4
|Pedo Bear News 👶 🐻 📰
|2 hr
|newswire troll
|1
|The black baby scam
|6 hr
|hey der buddy
|14
|In no mood to screw with a Squatch
|7 hr
|Da Koward
|2
|skook pride thread
|Thu
|different colored...
|12
|curfew for kernal posters
|Thu
|Foghorn Leghorn
|14
|Another Skook Tea Bagger gets arrested (Feb '16)
|Wed
|angie dickinson idol
|19
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC