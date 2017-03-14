Schuylkill County Deals with Heavy Snow
There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Schuylkill County Deals with Heavy Snow. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
Crews in Pottsville are making some progress clearing all the snow, but earlier, the city and contracted plow companies couldn't keep up with the rate of snowfall. David Berdanier saw Newswatch 16 reporting in downtown Pottsville Tuesday morning so he found a way to come down to say hi.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
|
#1 Yesterday
It's hard to get gaped with this snow cluttering the Skook.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triggered Chiropractor
|2 hr
|Wishingforpostopi...
|4
|Truck Drivers Changing Plans to Escape Winter S...
|20 hr
|wilmer
|4
|Gaped Video Jukebox 🎵🎹📼
|Fri
|gapedmancunt
|3
|room for rent in tamaqua
|Fri
|gapedmancunt
|19
|Winter Storm Stella Hits Pottsville
|Fri
|spring flowers
|5
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|Mar 15
|die mofo die
|32
|Marine Corps nude-photo-sharing scandal
|Mar 15
|Da Kernal truthisms
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC