There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Schuylkill County Deals with Heavy Snow. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

Crews in Pottsville are making some progress clearing all the snow, but earlier, the city and contracted plow companies couldn't keep up with the rate of snowfall. David Berdanier saw Newswatch 16 reporting in downtown Pottsville Tuesday morning so he found a way to come down to say hi.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.