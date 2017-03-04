People with autism, intellectual disa...

People with autism, intellectual disabilities fight bias in transplants

There are 3 comments on the The Washington Post story from Saturday Mar 4, titled People with autism, intellectual disabilities fight bias in transplants. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Paul Corby, 27, who is autistic and suffers from several psychological conditions, was rejected for a heart transplant by the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Paul Corby needs a new heart.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
have a heart people

Hazleton, PA

#1 Wednesday Mar 8
Yet junkies and alcoholics get aftermarket parts they end up destroying like their OEM parts.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Papa John Phillips

Reading, PA

#2 Wednesday Mar 8
have a heart people wrote:
Yet junkies and alcoholics get aftermarket parts they end up destroying like their OEM parts.
Damn straight! When a drunk gets a liver transplant he has to take it for a ride.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
1967 Monterey Pop

Hazleton, PA

#3 Thursday Mar 9
Papa John Phillips wrote:
<quoted text>

Damn straight! When a drunk gets a liver transplant he has to take it for a ride.
Rock on with Mama Cass!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=756onPAD_cY
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaier Brewery Demolition 🍻👋 1 hr Harry Ron N Chili 13
Winter Storm Stella 2017 ⛄❄💨 2 hr Harry Ron N Chili 14
American Colonization Society 🇺🇸... Sun buck breaker 6
The Heroin and Chill Comments (May '16) Sun heroin and chill 16
Marine Corps nude-photo-sharing scandal Mar 11 Marines United 2
Olympus Has NOT Fallen! Mar 11 skooks do it better 3
Skook Hall of Fame: Shawn Christy Mar 10 cucky Palin husband 9
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Schuylkill County was issued at March 13 at 3:06PM EDT

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC