Michael McCall to receive PV Shamrock...
The Panther Valley Irish-American Association members selected one of their own to honor as the "Irishman of the Year" at the 70th annual St. Patrick's Day Banquet. Michael McCall of Summit Hill, who has long been involved in the association and other civic endeavors in the Panther Valley-Carbon County area,will receive the association's Shamrock Award March 17 at the Summit Hill Community Center.
