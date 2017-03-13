There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Monday Mar 13, titled In Schuylkill County, Stores and Workers are Ready for Snow. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

The parking lot was packed and there was a cashier at every register at Weis supermarket in Pottsville on Monday. Many were shopping for the essentials to cook the best winter comfort foods.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.