In Schuylkill County, Stores and Work...

In Schuylkill County, Stores and Workers are Ready for Snow

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Monday Mar 13, titled In Schuylkill County, Stores and Workers are Ready for Snow. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

The parking lot was packed and there was a cashier at every register at Weis supermarket in Pottsville on Monday. Many were shopping for the essentials to cook the best winter comfort foods.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
blizzard induced cannibal

Hazleton, PA

#1 Monday Mar 13
I am eyeing which neighbors to eat for dinner.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triggered Chiropractor 2 hr holistic racism 2
News Truck Drivers Changing Plans to Escape Winter S... 10 hr wilmer 4
Gaped Video Jukebox 🎵🎹📼 14 hr gapedmancunt 3
room for rent in tamaqua 15 hr gapedmancunt 19
News Winter Storm Stella Hits Pottsville 23 hr spring flowers 5
2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ... Mar 15 die mofo die 32
Marine Corps nude-photo-sharing scandal Mar 15 Da Kernal truthisms 3
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC