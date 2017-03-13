In Schuylkill County, Stores and Workers are Ready for Snow
There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Monday Mar 13, titled In Schuylkill County, Stores and Workers are Ready for Snow. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
The parking lot was packed and there was a cashier at every register at Weis supermarket in Pottsville on Monday. Many were shopping for the essentials to cook the best winter comfort foods.
#1 Monday Mar 13
I am eyeing which neighbors to eat for dinner.
Pottsville Discussions
