Dogs Rescued from Home in Pottsville
There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Dogs Rescued from Home in Pottsville. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
An animal shelter in Schuylkill County has 15 new mouths to feed. Authorities removed 10 puppies and five grown dogs from a home in Pottsville.
#1 Sunday Mar 26
the owner should be put in a kennel to be adopted
#2 Monday Apr 3
I ran out of gerbils and those week old puppies would fit fine.
