3rd jailed in drug death
The third suspect in the drug overdose death of a Tamaqua woman has been caught and taken to the Schuylkill County prison in Pottsville. Kyle Jacob Merenda, 22, of Barnesville, was taken into custody on Monday in Tresckow, Carbon County, by state police from the Hazleton barracks.
