3rd jailed in drug death

3rd jailed in drug death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

The third suspect in the drug overdose death of a Tamaqua woman has been caught and taken to the Schuylkill County prison in Pottsville. Kyle Jacob Merenda, 22, of Barnesville, was taken into custody on Monday in Tresckow, Carbon County, by state police from the Hazleton barracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Chiropractor! Leave those colons alone! 1 hr Colon Irrigation 1
Chiropractor arrested for .... 2 hr another one busted 3
Studying the Koran on W. Norwegian... 4 hr Internal Revenue ... 8
room for rent in tamaqua 4 hr nosy body 21
Triggered Chiropractor 6 hr Ray Cyst 15
redco loonie bin 6 hr hmmmm 4
Who needs Seitz Bros? Not da kernal 7 hr snowflake logic 5
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC