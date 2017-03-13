2 killed in crash in Schuylkill
Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old boy, in a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Schuylkill County. State police at Schuylkill Haven said the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in North Manheim Township.
