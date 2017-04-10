2 dead, others injured in crash in ea...

2 dead, others injured in crash in eastern Pennsylvania

Saturday Mar 18

Authorities say two people were killed and several others injured in a crash involving a car and a sport utility vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania. State police in Schuylkill County said the accident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of routes 61 and 443 near Renninger's farmer's market.

