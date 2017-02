Step-Up Tamaqua will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday,at Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua. Guest speakers will be Tamaqua Patrolman Michael Hobbs, who will review a drug board, which was purchased by Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet for educational purposes, and Albert Nastasi, executive director of My Father's House, who will provide details on the Servants to All homeless shelter in Pottsville.

