Snow 2007
There are 1 comment on the PennLive.com story from Friday Feb 10, titled Snow 2007. In it, PennLive.com reports that:
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation uses plows to scrape the ice from the west bound lanes of Interstate 78 as Pennsylvania Army National Guard units patrol the east bound lanes near the Pottsville exit in Berks County, Friday Febuary 16, 2007.
#1 Monday Feb 13
Al Gore was right about global warming.
