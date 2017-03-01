Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
There are 4 comments on the Times News story from Monday Feb 13, titled Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor.... In it, Times News reports that:
Patrons may eventually be able to enjoy a few ales when they stop at a gas station in Rush Township. That's after the township's board of supervisors unanimously agreed on Thursday to adopt a resolution to approve the transfer of a restaurant liquor license to Turkey Hill L.P. The board's decision came after it heard from attorney Paul A. Namey, of Flaherty & O'Hara, who requested the transfer to the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 205 Claremont Ave. in Hometown.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.
|
#1 Wednesday Feb 15
Yeah buddy!!!!!
|
#2 Wednesday Feb 15
Now some of the supervisors won't have too far to drive to quench their addictions.
|
#3 Wednesday Feb 15
I <3 Turkey Hill.
|
#4 Wednesday Feb 15
Im gonna chug a few quarts down, buy some Guers, and drive over the gad pumps.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skook Hall of Fame: Shawn Christy
|3 min
|save us Kernal
|6
|Skook Mind Control Experiment
|10 min
|save us Kernal
|4
|2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ...
|23 min
|who is he kidding
|4
|John Francis Lango (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|HRC for nursing home
|48
|Kernal vs VA Hospitals
|4 hr
|lol
|16
|Battle Of The Gapes
|11 hr
|Da mechanic
|6
|Kernal to sue Topix Trolls
|11 hr
|Da Kernal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC