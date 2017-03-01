Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...

Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...

There are 4 comments on the Times News story from Monday Feb 13, titled Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor.... In it, Times News reports that:

Patrons may eventually be able to enjoy a few ales when they stop at a gas station in Rush Township. That's after the township's board of supervisors unanimously agreed on Thursday to adopt a resolution to approve the transfer of a restaurant liquor license to Turkey Hill L.P. The board's decision came after it heard from attorney Paul A. Namey, of Flaherty & O'Hara, who requested the transfer to the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 205 Claremont Ave. in Hometown.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
cirrhosis

Atlanta, GA

#1 Wednesday Feb 15
Yeah buddy!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
drinks like a champ

Coplay, PA

#2 Wednesday Feb 15
Now some of the supervisors won't have too far to drive to quench their addictions.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
lush

Miami, FL

#3 Wednesday Feb 15
I <3 Turkey Hill.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Aintgotnolicense

Reading, PA

#4 Wednesday Feb 15
Im gonna chug a few quarts down, buy some Guers, and drive over the gad pumps.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skook Hall of Fame: Shawn Christy 3 min save us Kernal 6
Skook Mind Control Experiment 10 min save us Kernal 4
2017 Celebrity Dead Pool 💀🎲 ... 23 min who is he kidding 4
John Francis Lango (Jun '09) 1 hr HRC for nursing home 48
Kernal vs VA Hospitals 4 hr lol 16
Battle Of The Gapes 11 hr Da mechanic 6
Kernal to sue Topix Trolls 11 hr Da Kernal 8
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC