Naughty Bingo to Support Fire Company

Naughty Bingo to Support Fire Company

There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Naughty Bingo to Support Fire Company. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

"You are constantly doing the same fundraisers over and over again and you are taxing the same people that come and support those fundraisers over and over again and we are trying to reach out to a larger group of folks," said Messerschmidt. He admits the fire company was concerned about the reaction it would get, but so far, it's been positive.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
manbearpig

New York, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
Based off how many members of fire companies become Megan's Law registrants and compulsive gamblers, this makes absolute sense.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Smokey Da Bear

United States

#2 3 hrs ago
They should have a Pedo Bear flag hanging over the entrance door.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 4 hr Jeff Bezos fanboy 11
News Snow 2007 4 hr manbearpig 1
Winter Storm Niko ⛄❄💨 7 hr Scooby doobie 29
cheep brew...and LOOSE WOMEN Sun cracker jack song 11
John Liptok's Sexual Surrogate Sat Niagra Wifey Snatch 8
2017 Clown Pandemic Feb 10 El payaso 9
Halftime Rumor Feb 8 Bareback Marine 18
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC