There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday Feb 22, titled Judge Rejects Plea in Case Involving Death of Four Year Old. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

Confusion over how much time Phillip Moeller would spend in jail caused a judge in Schuylkill County to throw out a plea Wednesday in the courthouse in Pottsville. Moeller initially told investigators that the boy hit his head on the foot board of the bed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.