Judge Rejects Plea in Case Involving ...

Judge Rejects Plea in Case Involving Death of Four Year Old

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday Feb 22, titled Judge Rejects Plea in Case Involving Death of Four Year Old. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

Confusion over how much time Phillip Moeller would spend in jail caused a judge in Schuylkill County to throw out a plea Wednesday in the courthouse in Pottsville. Moeller initially told investigators that the boy hit his head on the foot board of the bed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
inept DA office

Coplay, PA

#1 Thursday Feb 23
Another Christine Holman debacle....

"Moeller was not charged until nearly two years later. Last month, he pleaded no contest to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. But Moeller did not admit guilt for the boy's death, and the judge questioned the proposed sentencing guidelines. Eventually, the defense withdrew the plea."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaier Brewery Demolition 🍻👋 1 hr Harry Ron N Chili 13
Winter Storm Stella 2017 ⛄❄💨 2 hr Harry Ron N Chili 14
American Colonization Society 🇺🇸... Sun buck breaker 6
The Heroin and Chill Comments (May '16) Sun heroin and chill 16
Marine Corps nude-photo-sharing scandal Mar 11 Marines United 2
Olympus Has NOT Fallen! Mar 11 skooks do it better 3
Skook Hall of Fame: Shawn Christy Mar 10 cucky Palin husband 9
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Schuylkill County was issued at March 13 at 3:06PM EDT

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC