Judge Rejects Plea in Case Involving Death of Four Year Old
There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday Feb 22, titled Judge Rejects Plea in Case Involving Death of Four Year Old. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
Confusion over how much time Phillip Moeller would spend in jail caused a judge in Schuylkill County to throw out a plea Wednesday in the courthouse in Pottsville. Moeller initially told investigators that the boy hit his head on the foot board of the bed.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
|
#1 Thursday Feb 23
Another Christine Holman debacle....
"Moeller was not charged until nearly two years later. Last month, he pleaded no contest to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. But Moeller did not admit guilt for the boy's death, and the judge questioned the proposed sentencing guidelines. Eventually, the defense withdrew the plea."
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaier Brewery Demolition 🍻👋
|1 hr
|Harry Ron N Chili
|13
|Winter Storm Stella 2017 ⛄❄💨
|2 hr
|Harry Ron N Chili
|14
|American Colonization Society 🇺🇸...
|Sun
|buck breaker
|6
|The Heroin and Chill Comments (May '16)
|Sun
|heroin and chill
|16
|Marine Corps nude-photo-sharing scandal
|Mar 11
|Marines United
|2
|Olympus Has NOT Fallen!
|Mar 11
|skooks do it better
|3
|Skook Hall of Fame: Shawn Christy
|Mar 10
|cucky Palin husband
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC