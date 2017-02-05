Five Years Later, Schuylkill County Man Still Missing
James Harig was last seen in the Sharp Mountain area near Pottsville on February 5, 2012 where friends said they dropped him off. He was reported missing about two weeks later.
Carl Joseph
Reported missing after 2 weeks? Jeez! Not a popular guy?
February 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Scott
It took his Â“friendsÂ” 2 weeks to dispose of his body
February 6, 2017 at 1:24 am
SuperJustSayian
Well look at himÂ… just saying
February 6, 2017 at 10:35 am
TypicalLiberal
This is Trumps fault somehow
February 6, 2017 at 1:32 pm
