There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Sunday Feb 5, titled Five Years Later, Schuylkill County Man Still Missing. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

James Harig was last seen in the Sharp Mountain area near Pottsville on February 5, 2012 where friends said they dropped him off. He was reported missing about two weeks later.

cuntfacednigr

Miami, FL

#1 12 hrs ago
Sharp Mountain is a magnet for the slower folks. The ones that still didn't have a GPS enabled phone with Google Maps.
cuntfacednigr

Miami, FL

#2 12 hrs ago
XD

