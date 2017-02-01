Department store magnate Al Boscov ha...

Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-stage cancer

Al Boscov, the effervescent department store chain owner with a location in Laurel Mall, has late-stage cancer, his nephew announced Wednesday. Boscov, 87, wrote a letter and shared his diagnosis Tuesday with buyers and managers of Boscov's stores who relayed its contents to employees, his nephew and CEO, Jim Boscov, said.

