Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-stage cancer
Al Boscov, the effervescent department store chain owner with a location in Laurel Mall, has late-stage cancer, his nephew announced Wednesday. Boscov, 87, wrote a letter and shared his diagnosis Tuesday with buyers and managers of Boscov's stores who relayed its contents to employees, his nephew and CEO, Jim Boscov, said.
