Woman waives in courthouse bomb threat
A Mechanicsville woman who admitted to police that she left a bomb threat with the answering service for the Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services Agency on Dec. 12, 2016, on Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Jaclyn M. Hollywood, 34, kept her hands in obscene gestures covering her face as she arrived at District Judge James K. Reiley's Pottsville courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
