Woman waives in courthouse bomb threat

A Mechanicsville woman who admitted to police that she left a bomb threat with the answering service for the Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services Agency on Dec. 12, 2016, on Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Jaclyn M. Hollywood, 34, kept her hands in obscene gestures covering her face as she arrived at District Judge James K. Reiley's Pottsville courtroom.

