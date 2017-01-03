Troopers: Fight Over TV Leads to Poli...

Troopers: Fight Over TV Leads to Police Standoff

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

State police said Casey Azbell, 24, of Pottsville pulled a knife on three people inside a home in Palo Alto and wouldn't let them leave. When one of the men tried to escape, troopers said John Fry, 45, of Pottsville, put him in a headlock.

